Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $280.04

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

