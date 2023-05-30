Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $122.37 Average PT from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

