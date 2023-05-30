Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $74.45

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $6,193,749. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 141.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

