Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$32.26

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on FM. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

