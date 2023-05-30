Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

