Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.41%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

