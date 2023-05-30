Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after buying an additional 1,211,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.