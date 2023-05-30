Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

TGTX opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

