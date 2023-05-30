The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,265.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.