The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,265.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

