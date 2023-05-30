Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,561.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of YUEIF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
