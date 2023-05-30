Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,561.0 days.

Shares of YUEIF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

