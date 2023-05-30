TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,733,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 3,211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,331.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 470 ($5.81) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. TUI has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

