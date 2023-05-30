Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Declines By 14.2%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,791.6 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.