Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Declines By 14.2%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 2,089,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,791.6 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wharf Real Estate Investment (WRFRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.