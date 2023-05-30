George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.

George Weston Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

George Weston Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston to C$183.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Recommended Stories

