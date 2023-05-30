Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,027,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 38,825,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,639.5 days.

Xiaomi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

