Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.83.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

