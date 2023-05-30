Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 847,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 559.4 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $41.75.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 164.35% and a negative net margin of 1,140.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

