West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,721,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 26,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
West China Cement Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
West China Cement Company Profile
