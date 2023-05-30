West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,721,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 26,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Get West China Cement alerts:

West China Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.