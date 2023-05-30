Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

