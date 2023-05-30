Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Expands By 18.9%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,836.0 days.

Yeahka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Yeahka has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including SaaS digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

