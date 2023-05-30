Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,014,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 2,467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.7 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWODF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

