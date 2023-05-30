Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Decreases By 14.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

VONHF stock opened at C$59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.19. Vontobel has a one year low of C$53.83 and a one year high of C$82.40.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

