Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $215.64

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.