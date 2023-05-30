Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $215.64

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

