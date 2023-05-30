Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $260.50

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CASY opened at $230.26 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $225.98.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

