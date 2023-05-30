Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.