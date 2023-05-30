Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $752.95

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $752.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

