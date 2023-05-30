Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $420.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.49. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.