SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SciSparc Stock Down 2.7 %

SPRC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

