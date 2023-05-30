Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Silicom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Silicom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 596,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 585,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 10.8% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Price Performance

About Silicom

Shares of SILC opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.