Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 14.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

