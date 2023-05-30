Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 121.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 212.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

