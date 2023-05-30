ProFrac (ACDC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 217 1193 2149 85 2.58

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.51%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.13%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.26% -12.42% 4.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.74 ProFrac Competitors $2.60 billion $205.35 million -2.24

ProFrac’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

