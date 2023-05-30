Comparing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 3.52% 1.39% 1.10% Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 67.48%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Pinterest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.17 $15.55 million $0.06 237.83 Pinterest $2.83 billion 5.85 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -53.84

Kanzhun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Pinterest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

