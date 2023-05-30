Critical Analysis: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 7.08 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -24.58 Monolithic Power Systems $1.87 billion 13.22 $437.67 million $9.65 53.98

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netlist and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -35.94% -126.24% -57.77% Monolithic Power Systems 25.06% 30.00% 23.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Netlist and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 12 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $522.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Netlist.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

