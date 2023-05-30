Critical Comparison: (NYSE:VC) versus LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

(NYSE:VC – Get Rating) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares and LiqTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.