Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SiTime alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 3 0 2.60 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SiTime and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. iSun has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 786.52%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 7.87 $23.25 million N/A N/A iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($1.15) -0.49

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 0.25% 0.09% 0.08% iSun -21.24% -40.04% -20.34%

Summary

SiTime beats iSun on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.