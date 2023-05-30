Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $113.30

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

