Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE IOT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,144,159 shares of company stock valued at $98,659,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Samsara by 2,682.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 9,807.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 129,928 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

