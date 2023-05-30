BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

