Head-To-Head Contrast: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.00 $52.23 million $0.65 32.35 Macerich $859.16 million 2.35 -$66.07 million ($0.40) -23.45

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 18.04% 2.73% 1.76% Macerich -10.21% -2.96% -1.09%

Volatility & Risk

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macerich beats InvenTrust Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

