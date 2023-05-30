AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.62.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

