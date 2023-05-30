PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. PTC has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,100 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $2,570,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955,732 shares in the company, valued at $889,707,680.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,190 shares of company stock valued at $72,514,117 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

