Head-To-Head Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OppFi and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coinbase Global 6 12 8 0 2.08

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $60.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.53 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.71 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.18 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.57

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

