Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Financial Analysis

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -359.91% -170.17% -96.48% Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81%

Volatility & Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.3% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NanoVibronix and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $834,000.00 7.97 -$5.45 million N/A N/A Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NanoVibronix and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Invacare beats NanoVibronix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. The firm’s products include UroShield and PainShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Australia, India, Israel, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

