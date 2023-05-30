FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

