Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $10.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRTBY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

