Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Down 6.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $91.05 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

