Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %

SUP stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,821.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

