Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.29 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
