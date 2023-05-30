Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.29 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

