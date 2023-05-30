Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AJRD opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
