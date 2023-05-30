StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 8.1 %

VBLT stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.